The Nigerian Army says it will give a cash reward of N500,000 to anyone with useful information on suicide bombers.

The Army stated this on Tuesday via its official Twitter account, @HQNigerianArmy.

It said, “Nigerian Army to give N500,000 cash reward for information on suicide bombers.”

