Nigerian Association of Radiography Students holds the 9th edition of the Health Week

The Nigerian Association of Radiography Students (NARS Unilag chapter) held its annual health week between January 21st – 27th, 2017 at College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

The health week aims at educating the students and general public and also creating camaraderie amongst students and senior colleagues.

This year’s edition of the health week was themed “BREAKING NEW GROUNDS IN RADIOGRAPHY: FUTURE PROSPECT”. Week was packed with fantastic activities. These activities range from a hangout/excursion to WHISPERING PALMS BADAGRY which took place on Saturday the 21st of January, 2017. This hangout saw a beautiful turnout as every level of the department as well as other departments in college of medicine being fully presented. Games both indoor and outdoor ones were played. Following the hangout was the AWARENESS trip to BAPTIST ACADEMY, OBANIKORO which held on the 23rd, 2017. Here, they spoke to the SS1-SS3 science students of the school bringing to their knowledge Radiography as a whole beginning from the discovery of x-ray, the formation of the course radiography, the requirement, the duration as well as answering all questions that they had to fully understand. It was a beautiful experience being able to impact knowledge to the younger generation.

This is a great avenue where students can interact with leaders from different specialty in Radiography, said Ogunyemi Babatunde Israel, President NARS. “It was exciting to see secondary school students fully engaged in health discussions that can affect their future”, he said.

After this, on the 24th of January, 2017 was the COOKING COMPETITION that held at the lawn tennis court of LUTH. The competition involved student representative of all levels (200l-500l) engaging in 2 rounds of preparing meals. Each round had 2 representatives comprising of a boy and a girl from each level. It was a display of talents, team work and organization. The next day been Wednesday the 25th January, 2017 was the ACADEMIC SYMPOSIUM. The President of Association of Radiographers in Nigeria (ARN) in person of Mrs A.O Balogun was one of the speakers at the event.

Also in attendance where Mrs Moji Animasahun, Mrs Kemi Ogunsolu, Mr Sule Joshua(the public relations officer of ARN), Mr Femi Jibowu and the Reputable Mr C.L Abara who also dazzled us with a story on the history of Radiography.

Special thanks to The Future Project for their media support, finger kings for providing free small chops for the dinner and SWIFT DELIVERY SERVICE (SDS) for a wonderful and impeccable hospitality discount.

