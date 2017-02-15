Nigerian discovers his 32-year-old ‘son’ isn’t his child

A Nigerian man simply identified as Oscar has discovered that his ‘son’ Valentine isn’t his child.

The discovery was made during the Jeremy Kyle show.

Valentine had brought Oscar to the show after being told a month ago by his mum the man who had brought him up for the last 32 years may not actually be his dad.

Oscar had “brought him to England from Nigeria and put him through school”.

So Jeremy Kyle went ahead to perform a DNA test on both men to find out the truth, he said, there was “no per cent chance” Oscar could be Valentine’s father.

On hearing the news Oscar yelled out a heartbreaking wail, he asked, “He’s not my son?”

But show host, Kyle, said, “Being a dad isn’t about being blood-related. It takes a man to look after a kid.”

