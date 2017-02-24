Nigerian govt yet to approach us for financial assistance – IMF

by Azeez Adeniyi

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the Federal Government has not approached it for a loan programme or financial assistance.

IMF spokesman, Gerry Rice said this at a regular news briefing with reporters, Reuters reported.

Rice however said the global lender “stands ready to help should the country make a request for financial assistance.”

The IMF also urged the government to step up its economic reform efforts.

It said this was necessary before the opportunities for such become more limited.

“Urgency is needed in implementing a coherent and credible package of monetary, fiscal and structural policies as the window for bold reforms is closing as the 2019 elections are approaching fast,” Rice said.

