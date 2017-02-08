Nigerian leaders only think of their families – Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has said the bulk of Nigerian leaders are selfish.

Sanusi said this on Wednesday

in Abuja at the award presentation ceremony of ‘Most Security Conscious Governor’ to Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi by the Nigeria Police Force.

Sanusi urged leaders to be selfless and provide good governance to the people.

“The bane of leadership in Nigeria is that the leaders are selfish; they only think of their families,” he said.

He said most leaders in the country only thought about themselves and their families.

He said, “Those of us who think that public office is a place to enjoy ourselves should think again.”

He said poverty and lack of education were the cause of security challenges in the country.

“Poverty, lack of education is violence; it breeds violence because many segments of the society are denied access to basic amenities, “he said.

He said any state that could not provide its citizens with adequate security was not fit to exist.

“Once a state cannot provide security, it is not fit to be a state,” he said.

