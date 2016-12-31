The Paralympic Team is Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016

The editorial board of Y! – TV, Magazine & Online – has announced its pick for Person of the Year 2016 – and it is the Nigerian Paralympic team.

The Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year is in its sixth year and is awarded to individuals who have most visibly influenced the Nigerian society for good in the past year, breaking new boundaries or consolidating on gains – and driving the advancement of the public, especially young people.

The editors announced there was no winner for its first edition in 2011. The 2012 winner was entrepreneur and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote. The 2013 winner was tech industry trailblazer, Jason Njoku and the 2014 winner was Obiageli Ezekwesili for championing active citizenship and entrenching the idea of the ‘Office of the Citizen’. Last year, citizen Josephine Ugwu, the honest airport cleaner who found and returned the precious sum of N12 million in cash was named Person of the Year.

Nominees for the Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016 were AY Makun [entertainment], Peter Obi [politics], Dapo Olorunyomi [media], Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II [public service], Kashim Shettima [politics], Bukky Shonibare [advocacy], The Chibok Girls [citizens], The Paralympic Team [sports], The Nigerian Techie [technology], and Wizkid [entertainment].

Comedian, AY Makun was on Wednesday, December 21 announced winner of the popular vote following a poll which ran for one month.

There is no award ceremony for the Y!/YNaija.com Person of the Year 2016.

