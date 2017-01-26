Why Nigerian students fail English Language – Post-Master General

Nigeria’s Post-Master General, Adebisi Adegbuyi has attributed the mass failure of English Language to the use of mobile phones by students.

Adegbuyi spoke at the presentation of awards to the winners of the 2016 Letter Writing Competitions organised in Plateau.

He said students are used to communicating with short codes on their phones and are now used to them.

“ It is worrisome that students cannot spell words correctly; they are more used to short codes and symbols they use in sending Short Message Service (SMS) on their mobile phones,” Adegbuyi said.

He added, “The students send messages through social media platforms like the WhatsApp, BBM, and SMS using short-codes and symbols; when they are faced with spelling the full word, they find it very difficult.”

Adegbuyi who was represented by Omo Emmanuel, the Assistant Post-Master General (Marketing) advised the students to continually write letters and improve their grammar.

