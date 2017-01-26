Nigerian-Turkish school kidnap: Police arrest four suspected kidnappers

The Police on Thursday said it has arrested four suspects in connection to tr abduction of 8 students and staff of the Nigerian-Turkish school in Ogun State.

In a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Don Awunah, the police gave their names as

Bekewei Agbojule, aka Prince Yellow, 29; Philip Kakadu, aka General Kakadu; Romeo Council, aka Raw; and Totki Okoda, 34.

The police said Okoda who lives near the school provided information to the gang.

Awunah also confirmed that N1.2m was recovered while stating that they were arrested in separate locations.

He said further investigation led to the arrest of Bekewei Agbojule, aka Prince Yellow, a principal suspect and one of the key members of the gang on January 25.

“His share of the ransom money, N1.2m, was recovered from him.

“The four suspects confessed to the crime, volunteered useful statements to the investigators and are co-operating with the Police,” he said.

He said efforts are still being made to arrest others who are at large.

Awunah said all the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

The victims were abducted on January 13 and released on January 24.

