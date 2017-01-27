Nigerians should allow Buhari enjoy his rest – TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has said it was not necessary for President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians as he has not been gone for long.

President of the TUC, Mr. Bala Kaigama said Nigerians can only raise alarm about the President’s health if he fails to resume after 10 days.

He said, “Why do we have to make noise about this? He is coming back; if he were to go and stay for a very long time, it is a different thing. If we have patience, he will come back. We are just being unnecessarily demanding.

“This is somebody who demanded a rest and he has handed over the government to the Vice-President. So our concern is how the VP is handling it; but it his health that has become the issue of the moment.

“But we should allow the old man to have his rest. It is normal for somebody of that age to need rest from time to time. If he goes to rest that does not mean that government will not work now. Let the old man enjoy his rest.

“If he does not come back on the day he is supposed to come, that is when can talk, but for now, let’s allow him to have his rest, why does he have to come and address us? It doesn’t make any sense.”

