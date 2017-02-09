Nigerians cannot continue to suffer – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday said Nigerians cannot continue to suffer.

He said this in Abuja on Thursday while speaking with protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

Saraki said it was time the country the challenges confronting it.

Saraki said, “It can’t continue this way, the exchange rate is high, cost of things in the market have gone high but only the workers’ salaries remain the same. By the next time we will meet, I will tell you what the National Assembly has done to improve the living condition of Nigerians.”

NLC President Ayuba Wabba had earlier complained that pensioners were being owed up to 77 months salary.

He said, “We are here to demand for good governance and express our support in the fight against corruption. More importantly, we demand for respect for rule of law, greater accountability and transparency in governance.”

