The News Blog

Nigerians don’t need counselling to vote Buhari out in 2019 – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians will vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections over the abysmal performance of the current administration.

Fayose said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, on Wednesday.

He said the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari have made life more difficult for Nigerians.

He said, “Nigeria of our dream is not what we see now‎. What I said about President Buhari are coming to pass. Before the polls, I said people should not vote for him.‎ Nigerians are hungry and they are regretting. If a nobody contests against Buhari in 2019, Buhari will lose‎. ‎Nigerians don’t need counselling to know that they should not vote Buhari in 2019.‎ It is obvious.

“Majority of those who voted for him never really knew him as they were mostly in their 40s, people who were toddlers when he ruled Nigeria as a military man in the 80s. Also, ‎he is vindictive and apart from military nature, he does not have what it takes to run Nigeira.‎ His government then was run by Idiagbon.”

Fayose also said Buhari is not as tolerant as former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“He is also not tolerant. You can’t compare him with Dr Goodluck Jonathan. ‎Jonathan‎ accepted defeat in an election he conducted,” he stated.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Take advantage of Buhari’s peace attempts, Presidency tells N’Delta

Those planning to form a mega party are wasting their time – Oni

Stop being insensitive to the grief of Nigerians, Ezekwesili to Buhari

The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

SERAP urges Buhari to ensure payment of judges salaries

Why was there an airstrike if B’Haram has been defeated? – Fayose

IDPs bombing: Armed Forces will ensure it doesn’t occur again – Kyari

I am not leaving PDP – Ekweremadu

Bakassi seaport: Buhari, Ayade meet in Aso Rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.