Nigerians are happy despite recession – Oyegun

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Oyegun has said despite the economic recession in the country, Nigerians are still still happy and having fun.

Oyegun said this in Benin on Saturday while speaking with newsmen.

He noted that Nigerians have learnt to save Monet because of the economic crisis of the country.

He said, “I hope it was low key, but what is important is that you could see signs of fun everywhere. Which means that inspite of everything, people are happy. That is not say that there is not some degree of belt tightening. I can feel it but what is also good is that people are still able to eat rice.

“We have become a bit of wasteful society; now we are being forced to adjust, measure the way we spend money. People hardly fly business class these days.

“These are signs of growing realism, growing change, an acceptance that it can no longer be business-as-usual. But, personally, what made me glad this Christmas is the existence of local rice; we now have Ebonyi Rice and the Lake Rice. Nigerians are beginning to domesticate their taste in the local rice they prefer, which is very good.”

