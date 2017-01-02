“Kill everybody you can kill…” and more | Here are our top quotes from last week

We had anticipated a week full of only New Years’ messages and a few shocking revelations but it turns out a lot of people still had a lot to say even in the last week of 2016.

Read our top memorable quotes from the past week below:

Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka‘s New year message delivered on Saturday at his Adoration Ministry Crossover service in Enugu:

“Though the President is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes. There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

APC Chairman, John Oyegun‘s congratulatory message to Nigerians about the recession that still persists.

“I hope it was low key, but what is important is that you could see signs of fun everywhere. Which means that in spite of everything, people are happy. That is not say that there is not some degree of belt-tightening. I can feel it but what is also good is that people are still able to eat rice. We have become a bit of wasteful society; now we are being forced to adjust, measure the way we spend money. People hardly fly business class these days.”

Mo Abudu via her Instagram handle and confirming The Wedding Party movie’s place as the biggest movie ever made in the Nigerian industry:

“Revenues to date are now over 200million Naira in total. This is unprecedented in the history of Nollywood.”

Bisi Alimi, the gay rights activist, lashed out at Nigerian celebrities on his Instagram yesterday:

“For goodness sake, as we move into 2017, can Nigeria[n] celebs stop begging for money fro treatment. I mean they make so much money from their job[s], can’t they just try and invest in their health care instead of waiting till the last minute to start begging from people that have nothing.”

Fatima Gumsu Sani-Abacha trying to start the New Year on a different note than she’s had to endure since her despotic Head of State father, General Sani Abacha died:

“I was not the head of state. I did not receive a monthly salary, neither did I choose to be Fatima Gumsu Sani Abacha.😢”



Governor Nyesom Wike to Ayodele Fayose in taped recording that was leaked last week:

“Kill everybody. Kill everybody you can kill. Everybody you can kill”

Governor Ayodele Fayose‘s reaction to the recently leaked audio tape that exposed his conversation with Governor Wike in the wake of the Rivers parliamentary re-run violence.

“They should even go beyond taping of my lines and come to live with me in Ekiti government house so that they can do per seconds live recordings of whatever I say because in the year 2017, by the grace of God, I will still say more without apology.”

The Nigerian Army thought Shekau had fled:

“We believe that the Holy Book and the flag were abandoned by Abubakar Shekau while he escaped.

But then Abubakar Shekau hasn’t and released a new video to prove it:

“You should not be telling lies to the people.”

Donald Trump reassured of better and strong American-Isreali relations after the controversial United Nations resolution on Isreal:

“The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!”

