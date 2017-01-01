Nigerians are hungry, Fr. Mbaka tells Buhari

Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

Mbaka said this on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017.

He asked Buhari to take action, stating that “many Nigerians are suffering.”

“Though the President is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes.

“There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

Mbaka advised the President to reach out to men of God for advice.

“We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” he added.

He also said Nigerians to be prayerful, stating that

your sufferings and hardships would be over in 2017.

“Nigeria is set to be great again,” he stressed.

Comments

