Nigerians in the UK deny protesting against Buhari

Nigerians in the United Kingdom have denied staging any protest against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The UK chapter of the Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) said this in an electronic statement signed by its Coordinator Engr Adeka Onyilo.

On Monday a Twitter user, @KIsijola posted photos of some Nigerians allegedly protesting in front of the Nigerian High Commission in the UK.

But in the statement signed by Onyilo, he said “No member of the group, or any other groups to our knowledge, staged protests here in the UK at anytime over the health or against the administration of President Buhari.

He added, “The NDMG believes in and will continue to identify with the laudable achievements of President Buhari especially in the areas of fighting corruption and defeating Boko Haram terrorism and routing the group from Nigeria’s soil.”

He said, “The pockets of isolated attacks are current challenges facing the world as a whole and only concerted efforts, supports and only de-radicalization of youths that have been brainwashed into extreme forms of religious views can curb such happenings anywhere in the society.

“To this ends, the NDMG (UK) wishes to salute the efforts of the Nigerian Army, which led other security partners to flush the insurgents out of their stronghold. No amount of honour is enough for the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Buratai and the gallant troops under his command that performed the magic that has brought so much honour to the country abroad.

“To the extent that the people are celebrating the peace that has returned to their various communities across the north east and Local Government elections holding in all the wards of Yobe State on Saturday February 11, 2017, we hereby declare that there are indisputable facts that the Nigerian Military have delivered and must be commended.”

