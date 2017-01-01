YNaija2016Review: Solomon Dalung, Ben Murray-Bruce, Bobrisky… See the top 7 Nigerians who need to shut up in 2017

by Ezinne Ajoku

Keeping with the general theme of this listicle, we won’t be saying too much.

It’s a new year and we don’t want to have to deal with these people’s statements (and utter ridiculousness) anymore. So here is a list of all the Nigerians who need to keep it low in 2017.

Solomon Dalung

We have made a special prayer to the heavens that this cabinet reshuffle that we are hoping for in 2017 sees Minister of Youth and Sport, Solomon Dalung out of the system. We really can do without the red beret and all of its incompetencies.

Ben Murray-Bruce

The Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency prides himself in being the only Nigerian that makes common sense and while his suggestions sometimes resonate, they are often just as he calls them -common sense – and they haven’t exactly solved any of our real problems so we are done with all that.

Governor Ayodele Fayose

2017 is the year when the only noise we want to hear is white noise. We have already run out any concrete use of the comic relief that we managed to categorize the Ekiti State Governor’s outbursts as. In 2017, we won’t appreciate any unsubstantiated, bogus claims against perceived and real enemies and we don’t want the first lady calling out any mad dogs.

Dino Melaye

As for Mr. Best Senator, it will take a very long time for us to consider anything he says worthy of actually listening to. Not after that embarrassing stunt he pulled on Senator Oluremi Tinubu in July (threatening to rape another human being!). We should put him on a separate list, to be honest.

His only saving grace will be if he actually has evidence to put forth in support of his repatriation allegations against MTN.

Kemi Olunloyo

Honestly, we just cannot take any more from this lady.

Really ma’am?

Freeze

Dear Daddy,

Just for 2017. Listen to others. Or pretend to. Otherwise, leave Obama alone. Leave Olajumoke. Leave Feminists. Leave the pastors too. Leave everyone else that is not your job.

Bobrisky

Bobrisky is definitely a smart one and our guess is that he is already working out a different strategy to keep us on those snaps. But except you finally have a product that everyone can actually use, shut up Bobrisky.

