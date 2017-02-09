Nigerians should not expect ease without some level of pain – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigerians should not expect ease without first enduring pain.

He said this when he received the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress who protested in Abuja today.

The protesters had earlier been stopped from gaining access to the Presidential Villa.

Osinbajo later sent emissary, asking that the protesters choose about 20 representatives that will be allowed to come and meet with him.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu were also present.

The acting President said Nigerians should not expect ease without some level of pain.

He urged Nigerians to show more understanding towards efforts made by the government.

“There is no gain without some pains, there is no way you will eat an omelet without breaking an egg,” he said.

He promised that the government will look into the demands of the protesters.

They jointly presented an 18-point demands to the Acting President.

