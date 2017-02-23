Nigeria’s democracy is heading towards total collapse – Udom

by Azeez Adeniyi

Akwa Ibon State Governor, Emmanuel Udom has said Nigeria is heading towards a one party state.

Governor Emmanuel stated this on Wednesday at the Ibom International Airport on arrival from Abuja, where he attended the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, meeting.

Udom said the recent political development in the country was not good for its democracy.

He said, “As a country, we are assisting other countries to institute democracy, how come we are destroying ours? We should not allow the country to be run like this, else our democracy will collapse.”

He also condemned the sealing off of the Abuja International Conference Centre, venue of the Peoples Democratic Party stakeholders meeting by the police.

The sealing off of International Conference Centre, venue of the meeting, by the Police was a sad commentary on our democracy.

“Twice, we have experienced this. The other time, we had to hold the convention at the zonal secretariat of the party because the Port Harcourt stadium was barricaded by the Police.

“A country of more than 170 million people is too large for one party structure. Let us make room for other parties to operate because a multi- party system will ensure the survival of democratic governance in the country.”

