Nigeria’s economy will not work, unless we restructure – Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu says for Nigeria’s economy to work, the unified system of government has to go.

Ekweremadu said this on Friday at the South-East Economic and Security Summit, held at the Enugu Government House.

According to a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Anichukwu in Abuja on Friday, Ekweremadu said, “There is no way you can run the type of economy we are running in a federal system and expect to make progress.

“The answer to it is restructuring so that every part of Nigeria will develop in accordance with its potentials, be it economic, intellectual, agricultural, or others to be able to contribute to the commonwealth.

“As long as we have a unified system of economy, it is not going to work. We must find a way of ensuring that we use our natural endowments for development’’, he said.

The DSP, also called for a decentralisation of policing in the country to meet the needs of each zone.

“Unless we restructure our security architecture, we will continue to have problems.

“The simple suggestion is that this is the time for us to think along the path of a decentralised policing.

“Today, we have challenges of kidnapping, insurgency, menace by suspected herdsmen and militancy.

“All these have never been resolved by about 340,000 police officers policing about 170 million people. It does not happen anywhere in the world,’’ he said