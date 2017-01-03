Nigeria’s past leaders tried to soothe our hearts with a hymn – did it work?

O God, our help in ages past! Save us from these old men who have ruined our country and are now trying to use music to appease our souls.

This was the first reaction to the video of Nigeria’s past leaders (Olusegun Obasanjo, Alex Ekwueme, Yakubu Gowon, Ernest Shonekan, Oladipo Diya etc) who came together like an ‘anointed choir’ to sing a hymn to a greater, peaceful Nigeria in 2017.

As we know, many Nigerians are unsatisfied with the state of the economy and President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly reminded us that the failures of past administrations led us to this quagmire. So one would have concluded that a video of former presidents, former vice presidents and the current vice president would be met with backlash. But alas! Nigerians received the video in good spirit (maybe it’s the holidays).

Blogger and commentator, J.J Omojuwa conducted a quick poll on Twitter asking people’s opinion on the rendition.

See the comments that followed:

Ultimately, we should give them an A for attempting to solve our many problems through music. Nice try!

Watch the full video here:

 

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...