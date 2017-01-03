Nigeria’s past leaders tried to soothe our hearts with a hymn – did it work?

“O God, our help in ages past! Save us from these old men who have ruined our country and are now trying to use music to appease our souls.”

This was the first reaction to the video of Nigeria’s past leaders (Olusegun Obasanjo, Alex Ekwueme, Yakubu Gowon, Ernest Shonekan, Oladipo Diya etc) who came together like an ‘anointed choir’ to sing a hymn to a greater, peaceful Nigeria in 2017.

As we know, many Nigerians are unsatisfied with the state of the economy and President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly reminded us that the failures of past administrations led us to this quagmire. So one would have concluded that a video of former presidents, former vice presidents and the current vice president would be met with backlash. But alas! Nigerians received the video in good spirit (maybe it’s the holidays).

Blogger and commentator, J.J Omojuwa conducted a quick poll on Twitter asking people’s opinion on the rendition.

What do you think of the video ft Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Ekwueme, Ukiwe etc in a national unity music rendition? (2-hour poll) — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 3, 2017

See the comments that followed:

A good laugh. Nothing serious. https://t.co/wjSZThLQzW — Adeola Mary Slessor (@Adeola0503) January 3, 2017

All i got was old people who have chop belle full https://t.co/C5ESrpDnRn — iˡᶤᶬᶤᵗᵉᵈᵉᵈᶤᵗᶤᵒᶰ® (@Lady_Deelicious) January 3, 2017

My first thought was "Olorun ku suuru" https://t.co/oBxbjLIgWd — Damocles (@Damocleansword) January 3, 2017

Old men chilling….. It is as irrelevant as the 'a' when you pronounce "island" https://t.co/yGQBRgBu49 — COUNT Luchino (@olasiji) January 3, 2017

I was educated. I didn't know Ebitu Ukiwe is still alive. I assumed he'd passed on long ago and never bothered to check. https://t.co/WDD3UNbkDz — Samuel Ogundipe (@SamuelOgundipe) January 3, 2017

Ultimately, we should give them an A for attempting to solve our many problems through music. Nice try!

Watch the full video here:

