NightofWorshipAndProphecy: So we went around scouting for new year prophecies

As we are in the season of prophecies, we decided to storm one of the prophetical services around. So we stormed the ‘Thus Saith the Lord’ series organized by The Governing Church. It’s a series of prophetical services and today wraps it with a worship and prophetic night.

So we would be treated to another round of prophecies and some worship. We forgive the organisers for starting late. At least we could catch our breath and the AC gave us the needed relief from the scorching sun. The wife of the pastor apologized and we got the service under way.

And you need to see people praying. Mehn I thought Lekki people were not MFM-like, but I was in for a rude awakening. See people skabashing. There’s this light complexioned bros that seems hell bent on pouring his heart to God.

We are really in for a night.

Comments

- Advertisement -