Nnamdi Kanu’s court session to be monitored by International observers – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have said the court session of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, coming up on January 10, 2017 will be monitored by International observers, The Punch reports.

In a press statement issued in Awka, Anambra on Friday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said among those that would observe the court session in Abuja were International Human Rights Groups, International Media organisations, and other foreign observers.

The statement read in part, “All Indigenous People of Biafra family members are expected to be in Abuja on that day 10th of January 2017.

“This is to let the world know how formidable and resolute we are towards ensuring that justice is done in the case of our leader and to remind the world that the restoration of our God-given nation called Biafra is irreversible and on course.

“Therefore, we are expecting the entire members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Biafrans that reside in Abuja and its environs to be in court on that fateful day in Abuja to witness the court proceedings of the case between our leader and Muhammadu Buhari….”

