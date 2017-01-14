NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products in depots nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has resumed loading of petroleum products in all its depots in Nigeria.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspension of the strike embarked upon by National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers informed the decision to resume operations.

Ughamadu said the products stocked will last for over 37 days.

He assured that NNPC would sustain the prevailing harmonious relations with industrial unions.

Ughamadu promised Nigerians adequate supply of petroleum products nationwide.

Comments