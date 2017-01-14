The News Blog

NNPC resumes loading of petroleum products in depots nationwide

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has resumed loading of petroleum products in all its depots in Nigeria.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the suspension of the strike embarked upon by National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers informed the decision to resume operations.

Ughamadu said the products stocked will last for over 37 days.

He assured that NNPC would sustain the prevailing harmonious relations with industrial unions.

Ughamadu promised Nigerians adequate supply of petroleum products nationwide.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

How NNPC failed to remit $15.8bn NLNG dividends – NEITI (READ)

Refineries to work fully in 2017 – NNPC

Unremitted $3.47bn: Senate to probe NNPC, NPDC

House of Reps summons NNPC, oil companies over crude oil theft

NNPC regular in FAAC remittances – El Rufai

Oil: Some countries having it tougher than Nigeria – Buhari

Buhari inaugurates boards of petroleum agencies (PHOTOS)

Ughamadu is NNPC’s new Group General Manager in shakeup

FG to list NNPC on Nigerian Stock Exchange

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.