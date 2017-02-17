No casualty recorded as suicide bomber attacks Maiduguri

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Borno Police command on Friday said a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive along Maiduguri/ Mafa road in the midst of 13 trucks.

Spokesman of the command, Victor Isuku , said this in a statement in Maiduguri.

He said only the bomber died as all the trucks nearby were empty.

“On Thursday at about 2318 hrs, a suicide bomber sneaked into the midst of 13 pick-up trucks loaded with goods along Maiduguri/Mafa road, said to be awaiting departure to Gamboru Ngala in the early hours of Friday.

“He detonated an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) strapped on his body,” Isuku said.

“The resulting explosion razed the parked vehicles beyond recognition.

“A police patrol team was promptly deployed in the scene to restore safety and normalcy,” he added.

