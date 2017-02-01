No date has been set for online registration of Batch A corps members – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said a date has not been set for the commencement of

online registration by 2017 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members contrary to information on the internet.

The NYSC in a statement said, “The attention of the NYSC Management has been drawn to an online post stating, inter alia, that “the NYSC On-line registration portal will be opened from Monday 8th February to WEDNESDAY 15th February, 2017.”

“We wish to warn that the statement was not issued by the NYSC Scheme and should, therefore, be disregarded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no date has yet been set for the commencement of online registration by 2017 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members.”

