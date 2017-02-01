No date has been set for online registration of Batch A corps members – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said a date has not been set for the commencement of

online registration by 2017 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members contrary to information on the internet.

- Advertisement -

The NYSC in a statement said, “The attention of the NYSC Management has been drawn to an online post stating, inter alia, that “the NYSC On-line registration portal will be opened from Monday 8th February to WEDNESDAY 15th February, 2017.”

“We wish to warn that the statement was not issued by the NYSC Scheme and should, therefore, be disregarded.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no date has yet been set for the commencement of online registration by 2017 Batch ‘A’ Prospective Corps Members.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

NYSC to establish skill acquisition centres in all geo-political zones – DG

NYSC members to be added to NHIS

Where is Ibrahim Salisu Buhari?

NYSC mandates prospective corps members to submit medical report

Still on the Matter: It’s too early to be silent about #NYSCAbuse

#NYSCAbuse: ‘Police probe indicts NYSC for negligence in Corps member’s death’

Lekan Olanrewaju: Nigerian doctors are pretty awesome [NEW VOICES]

Timeline: This is a full list of scandals since Buhari became president

YNaija Analysis: Like Jonathan, Buhari has become a very dangerous president

Loading...