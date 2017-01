Former Gambian leader, Yahya Jammeh, has not been granted immunity, according to a member of Adama Barrow’s coalition.

Mai Fatty, an executive member of the coalition said Barrow rejected a proposal by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to protect Jammeh from prosecution.

Senegal’s foreign minister Mankeur Ndiaye confirmed that “no deal’’ had been negotiated with Jammeh.

Barrow had dropped plans to prosecute Jammeh.

