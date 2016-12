The fire that hit multinational company, Nigerian Breweries on Christmas morning took no casualties.

In a tweet by the company, it said only empty bottles and crates were affected in the inferno.

The fire raged for hours before it was stopped by men of the Lagos State Fire Service.

The fire outbreak at Lagos Plant of NB contained. No injuries or casualties. Only empty bottles/crates impacted. Operations not disrupted. — Nigerian Breweries (@NBPLC) December 25, 2016

