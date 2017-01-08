No mega party can displace APC – Deputy Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf has said politicians planning to form a mega party to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress are wasting their time.

Lasun said this in Osogbo during the presentation of tractors worth about N60 million to the Osun State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria.

He said, “Whoever is trying to divide the APC in a manner that will suggest that another bigger party can come and win election is just deceiving himself. I am a politician, I have been in politics for the past 33 years, I know what it takes to build a party and I know that political parties don’t just spring up overnight.

“APC is made up of ACN, CPC ANPP and a little bit of APGA. Those parties had history before the APC was consummated. So, APC is new in name but it is populated by older politicians who have been around for long.

“But anybody is forming a mega party now or call it any party, I don’t think they will have that ability to muzzle anybody out of the system. We know ourselves.”

