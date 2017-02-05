No reasonable person will call for Oyegun’s resignation – Wakili

The Senator representing Bauchi South senatorial district, Ali Wakili says anyone or group calling for the resignation of chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, is being unreasonable.

Wakili, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare, stated this when he featured on the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja.

He said members of the party ought to put hands together to strengthen its ranks ahead of its convention in 2018.

“The APC as a party has a constitution; if you want the chairman removed, it has to be through due process.

“Besides, I don’t think any reasonable person would want to do that at this time when we need to come together as party members.

“Remember we have so many distractions and I don’t think it will be good for anybody to contemplate that.

“Our next convention is in 2018, it will be more appropriate to do that then.

“What we need now is unity of purpose. Let’s put our heads together to ensure that the promise we made to Nigerians are carried through.”

