“No recession go stop our session” | See AY’s hilarious val message to his wife

Popular actor and comedian, Ayo Makun Tuesday took to his Instagram page to reminisce about his love for his wife, Mabel.

Writing in pidgin, the comedian said the issue of love wasn’t always an easy one.

“Since 2004 come reach now … we still dey cramp all the love and Valentine things dey go steady…. Na who talk say the journey go always dey easy for man and woman matter self? i pity people wey dey put mouth for people matter. shebi Moses eye clear for Bible when they ask am “who made you judge over us?” See as my chikala dey soft everyday like TODAY bread.

“With my own two naked eyes, i fit clear everybody say other people beauty never baff for where [email protected] _interiors dey.

“Oya take this lines today, as you claim say liver fail me to toast you for ABK in 2003.

V….is for Valentine meaning say na only u be my Val

A…..is for Anytime any day i full ground for u

L…..is for Loving u no be mistake at all

E…..is for Everlasting love go always be our portion

N…..is for Nothing dey happen

T…..is for Together and forever

I…..is for Inside good or bad time we dey HERE!

N….is for No recession go stop our session

E…..is for Eternity go bear witness to our love

#happyvalentinesday #throwbackpics

