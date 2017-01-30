“There would have been no recession if Jonathan was re-elected”

Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki has said the economic situation of the country would have been better under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Turaki said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

- Advertisement -



He noted that things would have been better if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was re-elected into office in 2015.

He said: “I’m a lawyer but despite that, we all know what is happening in Nigeria. When you have a political party that has come into an election without been prepared for governance; when you have a party that does not do its homework well; when you have a party that is yet to blend as a political party, then the recession is something that is bound to happen.

“I must concede right away that there are challenges all over but then, things (the economy) would have been better probably, if PDP were in office.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments