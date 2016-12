No robbery occurred at Calabar Christmas village – Cross River govt.

The government of Cross River has denied reports in many national dailies that singer Kiss Daniel was robbed at the Calabar Christmas village.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the state governor, Mr. Christian Ita, the government said the report was concocted and done with the aim of embarrassing it.

The statement said, “The report is replete with factual inaccuracies and outright lies invented by the author of the said report.

“It is shocking that a reporter who is holidaying somewhere in Lagos could conjure a robbery incident that never took place.

“The reporter syndicated same to some of his colleagues all in a bid to damage a brand that has been painstakingly built over the years.

“For the avoidance of doubts, there was no robbery at the Calabar Christmas Village. That it was even reported that gunshots were fired, shows the depth of ethical bankruptcy of the writer,’’ the government stated.

The statement added, “The incident lasted for a very brief period before security officials restored normalcy.

“The village is structured in such a way that everyone keeps an eye on his neighbour. Also, there is heavy security presence; so, it is extremely difficult to imagine a robbery.’’

