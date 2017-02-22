‘No soldier was abducted in Lagos’

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigerian Army has said no soldier was kidnapped in Lagos as widely reported.

The army said the soldier who was said to have been abducted only got missing in action during an ambush.

spokesman of the 81 Division, Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Daudu said: “The officer got missing in action when troops came under heavy ambush during routine patrol of Lagos creeks.

“I will like to state that no officer was kidnapped.

“However, while on routine patrol of the creeks around Abule-Ado, Festac Town area in Lagos, troops came under heavy gunfire in an ambush.

“They were able to fight their way out of the ambush during which the said officer got missing-in-action.

“Efforts are ongoing in search of the missing personnel.

“Troops remain resilient and focused in search of their MIA colleague.’’

