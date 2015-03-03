Uncategorised

I’m a mega super star – Korede Bello is tired of being called ‘upcoming’

by Anike Jacobs

korede bello

- Advertisement -

When next you want to address Mavin artiste, Korede Bello, try not to use the ‘upcoming act’ label.

After all, upcoming artistes do not have  fat bank accouns, brand endorsements and to top it all, his Godwin track is one of the most played songs on the Nigerian airwaves.

In an interview with Nation Newspaper, Korede Bello addressed the upcoming act issue.

He said: “When somebody goes to school and is in primary one, will you call the person upcoming student? Or when you just get a job in the bank will you be called an upcoming banker? But for me I will say people are entitled to whatever title they choose to give artistes, but it depends on the artiste; ‘how you see yourself.’ I see myself as a musician, I see myself as a mega super star and that is all that matters.”

“I will advise artistes not to go along with that upcoming title because you might just remain upcoming forever. So you had better see yourself as a musician and a servant to humanity. Is there upcoming pastor? If there is none, why upcoming artiste?”

On his signature wink: “I don’t know. I just find myself doing it. And there is someone I have in mind whenever I do it. I know pretty much that a particular person I know will be watching it. And that is why I keep doing it. If anyone wants to find out who the person is, I will just say it is you. Whenever you watch me winking in any musical video, I’m winking at you yourself. Trust me.”

On his greatest achievement so far: “My greatest achievement is to be glorifying God with my song. I recently released a new single called Godwin, and it is being received massively globally and that is my greatest achievement. Whenever people are happily dancing to my song, it really makes me happy. You know, to be able to do a song that the old, and young would be able to listen to and dance to but still be able to glorify God really goes a long way. I am very proud of that and it’s really overwhelming.”

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Pictures from Ovation Christmas Carol

ACP Lanre Ogunlowo, Chude Jideonwo, Tosyn Bucknor gather for Korede Bello’s #PoliceAndTheMedia Conference

“A real man does not ask for nudes” | Our top 10 quotes reflect the mood of the nation

The Media Blog: Someone told Korede Bello he needs sex appeal – okay o

Entertainment Roundup: Tekno officially signs deal with Sony Music, Korede Bello releases visuals for ‘Do Like That’ | More stories

From Abuja to Johannesburg, here are the top photos from the past week

From the red carpet at the #MTVMAMAS2016 – here are the awesome photos

Entertainment Roundup: Linda Ikeji covers Today’s Woman magazine | Korede Bello has no plan to leave Mavin | Watch trailer for Tupac’s biopic

Korede Bello’s Oct. 1 Zurich show cancelled | Here’s why

Loading...