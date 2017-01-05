Nobody can islamise Nigeria – Cleric

The Senior Pastor, Trinity Living Church Worldwide Ministry, Abuja, Emmanuel Adefowora, says Nigeria belongs to Jesus, therefore nobody, not even President Muhammadu Buhari can islamise it.

According to The Punch , the cleric stated this on Wednesday in a statement containing his prophecy for the New Year.

Adefowora urged Nigerians to pray for President Buhari so that he could succeed.

He said, “At the beginning of every year, God always reveals the secret about how the year will be to His ministers and by the grace of God, I am privileged to be one of the chosen ministers.

“2017 is a year of joy and a sweet year for those who truly know God because their dreams will come true. Those who are apprehensive should not fret, nobody, not even Buhari can Islamise Nigeria, Jesus owns Nigeria.

“In conclusion, I will like to encourage Nigerians to move closer to God this year and be more prayerful.”

