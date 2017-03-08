Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche is dead.

His death was announced on Wednesday via Instagram by Nollywood actress, Chioma Okoye.

Uche had been battling with diabetes which had led to blindness and kidney problems.

His leg was also amputated last year and his family had been soliciting financial support, especially when news filtered that he may be thrown out of the hospital.

According to Okoye, he was scheduled to travel to India for surgery before his demise.

She wrote, “WE THE CAMPAIGN TEAM

CHIOMA OKOYE RITA EDOCHIE

EMEKA OJUKWU (TORINO) EJIRO OKURAME. ( #SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHECAMPAIGNTEAM). We regret to be the bearers of this sad news, but our COLLEAGUE, father, husband [PRINCE JAMES UCHE) passed on [Wednesday] from complications following Diabetes Blindness, BP, kidney.He has been experiencing fever, strange blood infection, and strange blisters on his legs for the past three days after he secured his Visa before he passed on today Wednesday March 8th in the Ambulance on his way for Dialysis at 2:15pm.. He was meant to travel this Saturday March 11th to India for his surgery…We sincerely want to thank everyone who donated to save this great man…we shall keep you all posted..”