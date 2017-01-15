Non-academic varsity unions commence 5-day warning strike on Monday

Non-academic unions in the nation’s university system have issued a notice to the Federal Government that they will embark on a five-day warning strike over the failure of the government to implement its 2009 agreements with the unions.

‎The unions are the National Association of Academic Technologists, Non-Academic Staff Union and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities.

In a statement on Saturday by the Joint Action Committee of the unions they said the decision to embark on the warning strike was to prevail on the government to commence full implementation of the 2009 agreements.

The JAC letter conveying the‎ strike notice to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, was signed by the President of SSANU, Mr. Samson Ugwoke, the President of NAAT, Sani Suleiman, and the President of NASU, Chris Ani.

Copies of the warning strike notice was also sent to the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission and President, Nigeria Labour Congress.

The statement said in part, “The University system is challenged by poor governance and administrative lapses which need to be addressed holistically. These are poor funding of our universities, shortfall in payment of staff salaries, increasing corruption in the university system.”

They said poor funding of the system has laid to a decay of facilities in the system.

