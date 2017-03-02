None of our gas pipelines exploded – NLNG

by Azeez Adeniyi

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, Tony Attah has none of its gas pipelines recently exploded.

Attah said this in Abuja on Wednesday while speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the ongoing 2017 Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition.

He said, “Let me first correct the impression that the explosion was on NLNG line. I read a few things from yourselves saying that NLNG pipeline exploded.

“No, the pipeline does not belong to us, it is true that we also have a line in the same corridor but in this instance, it is not our line.

“But we are partnering with the company whose line is impacted to ensure that we restore operations.

“We are not receiving gas from them as at moment because of the situation but we are working to have them come back because if they are back, we are sure to receive more supply to fill our trans 1-6 as you can expect.’’

Attah said he was not aware of any fatality resulting from the explosion.

He said, “This line is in a very remote area, a minimum of 2-4 kilometres from the habited location.

“It is quite an unfortunate incident for this company but it is certainly not an NLNG line. I must emphasise that to you.”