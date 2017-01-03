North Korea won’t complete nuclear weapon capable of reaching the U.S. – Trump

President-elect of the United States of America says North Korea will not complete the nuclear weapon it is building.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday said the isolated, nuclear-capable country was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, although some experts have said it is years away from being able to deliver a nuclear warhead to the United States.

In his reaction, Trump tweeted, “It won’t happen!”, as he accused China of not helping to deal with North Korea, despite “taking out massive amounts of money and wealth from the U.S.”

Trump tweeted, “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!

“China has been taking out massive amounts of money and wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!”

