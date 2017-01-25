Northern Governors to begin registration of Fulani herdsmen at Nigerian borders

The Northern Governor’s Forum (NGF) had said it will work with relevant stakeholders to ensure registration of Fulani herdsmen entering Nigeria at the border.

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Kashim Shettima of Borno, disclosed this to newsmen at the end of the forum’s meeting in Kaduna, on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -



Shettima said most of the herdsmen were immigrants from Senegal and Mali.

“We also mapped out new strategies that would be used by the local Fulani herdsmen to rear their cattle without having to move across the country,” he said.

He said the forum is working to ensure that every Nigerian could conveniently settle in any part of the country without suffering any form of discrimination.

“Some of the past governors of Kano State, like the late Sabo Bakin Zawo, from Niger, and Ibrahim Shekarau, from Borno, were not indigenes technically, but were assimilated and even attained the highest office in Kano,” he observed.

Shettima expressed hope that the issues in the northern part of the country will soon be solved.

- Advertisement -



Comments