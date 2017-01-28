Northern governors defended killer Fulani herdsmen in the past – Afenifere

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has accused the Northern Governors’ Forum of defending killer Fulani herdsmen in the past.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kunle Famoriyo, the group condemned the forum’s plan to open a register for Fulani herdsmen.

- Advertisement -

The statement read in part, “ARG also notes that herdsmen currently constitute a huge threat, not only to lives, but to food security in the South-West. Our people, who are largely smallholding farmers, cannot work at their full capacity, living at the mercy of cows and conniving policemen.

“This has aggravated the sweeping poverty in Nigeria and has displaced many of our people. ARG is therefore gravely concerned that state governors who swore to protect Nigeria’s constitution are the ones promoting alien interest. Or what logic is there in opening a register for agents of external aggression?”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Christians are being oppressed, defend them, CAN tells Osinbajo

Defend yourself or quit, Senators tell SGF

4 dead as farmers, herdsmen clash in Niger community

The YNaija Tracklist: How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu | Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila | More stories

Army to launch “Operation Accord” over farmers, herdsmen clash

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Herdsmen kill 5 farmers in Benue

Buhari, El-Rufai, IGP should end Kaduna killings – CAN

Herdsmen given 14-day ultimatum to register with Ekiti govt

Loading...