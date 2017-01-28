Northern governors defended killer Fulani herdsmen in the past – Afenifere

The Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) has accused the Northern Governors’ Forum of defending killer Fulani herdsmen in the past.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kunle Famoriyo, the group condemned the forum’s plan to open a register for Fulani herdsmen.

The statement read in part, “ARG also notes that herdsmen currently constitute a huge threat, not only to lives, but to food security in the South-West. Our people, who are largely smallholding farmers, cannot work at their full capacity, living at the mercy of cows and conniving policemen.

“This has aggravated the sweeping poverty in Nigeria and has displaced many of our people. ARG is therefore gravely concerned that state governors who swore to protect Nigeria’s constitution are the ones promoting alien interest. Or what logic is there in opening a register for agents of external aggression?”

