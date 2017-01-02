We are not aware of any Boko Haram attack in Niger – Police

The Niger Police Command has said it is not aware of any attack by terrorist group, Boko Haram in any part of the state.

The command said this in a statement by its spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkalla on Monday.

The police said the news that some villages in Rafi LGA in the state were invaded by fleeing terrorists was false and calculated to cause panic.

The statement read, “The attention of Niger State Police Command has been drawn to online reports especially from Thisday Newspaper and Leadership Sunday of 1/1/2017 on alleged invasion of some villages in Rafi LGA, of Niger by fleeing Boko Haram from the recaptured Sambisa forest.

“The report is not only false but malicious and calculated at causing fear and panic among the peace loving people of Niger State.

“The report is clearly a fiction emanating from the writers imagination.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Niger State is among the few states in the country that has conquered cattle rustling, kidnapping and armed banditry.

“It is on record that within the past few months, the command, in its aggressive operations arrested over 40 armed bandits and recovered over 1,000 cattle and various types of assorted weapons.

“In Rafi LGA alone, being a boundary community with Kaduna state, Zamfara and Kebbi states, the command has over 500 mobile policemen and special anti-robbery squads patrolling the villages.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

“The command has put in place sensitive security measures to guarantee adequate protection of lives and properties of the people.’’

