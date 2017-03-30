We have not dumped CBT – JAMB

by Dolapo Adelana

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Thursday said reports that it had dumped the Computer-Based Test mode in the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination were “misleading”.

The examination body said contrary to the report, it would continue all its examinations using CBT mode.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the organisation said the clarification became necessary “following the misleading caption” that it had dumped CBT and adopts eight keys.

[Read Also:] JAMB reduces hours, questions for UTME

He said, “The headline was not only misleading but capable of causing panic, distortion and confusion in the minds of Nigerians particularly the candidates planning to take the UTME of a well-conceived CBT examination which the Board was consolidating on the gains and feat recorded.

“This report was mischievous because more than 10 other journalists were there at the retreat where the eight keys intended to make the navigation of the examination easy and friendly for first time user of a computer or any electronic device was restated.”

Benjamin added, “In our attempt to make CBT friendly, JAMB introduced the use of 8 keys without a mouse. This, we have explained to Nigerians, and all stakeholders at the just-concluded strategic planning Retreat on “Supervision and Evaluation of the conduct of the 2017 UTME” in Kaduna, where we had the privilege of having over a 100 distinguished scholars from the academia, civil society and other critical stakeholders.

“At the meeting, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, restated the determination of JAMB to continue to innovate on policies that will ease the phobia for CBT, one of which is the introduction of the use of 8 keys without a mouse and nowhere was the issue of dumping CBT contemplated.

[Read Also:] Candidates with awaiting results can apply for UTME – JAMB

“In view of this, we call on all Nigerians to disregard this misleading report and to appeal to the Newspapers to desist from this inglorious attitude of allowing its beautiful medium to be used for the subversion of developmental strides of JAMB.”“We see this embarrassing caption as deliberate effort to thwart the Board’s noble intention. The question we are asking is: on what platform will the 8 keys be?