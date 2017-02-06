We are not stockpiling arms as alleged by DSS – Shi’ites

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria otherwise known as Shi’ites has told the Federal Government that Nigerians have the right to embark on peaceful protests.

The group said this in reaction to allegations by the Department of State Services (DSS) saying it’s planning to embark on a violent protest.

In a statement by its President of Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa on Monday, it said the allegations were from “purveyor of half-truths among the agents of DSS that are profiteering from the denial of the rights of IMN to embark on violent protest.”

The group also said it was not stockpiling arms as alleged by the Department of State Services.

“The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has no plan whatsoever to stage any violent protest; hence this report is another from the purveyors of half-truths among the agents of DSS that are profiteering from the denial of the rights of IMN members and should be disregarded.

“Similar fake so-called intelligent reports by the Military alleging that IMN members were stockpiling arms for revenge attack was the alibi for the December 2015 massacre, which led to the extra-judicial murder of over a thousand innocent citizens in Zaria.

“This was later disproved even by their own one-sided Commission of inquiry that found and reported that the widely held belief that IMN was stockpiling weapons was not true.

“The DSS and other security agents must realise that peaceful protests are the inalienable rights of citizens. They must come to terms with this fact. It cannot be denied under any pretence. The heavy-handedness of security agents since the unjustifiable December 2015 attack is enough justification for peaceful protests,” the group said.

