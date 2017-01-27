NSCDC arrests 20 for vandalism in Borno

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Borno Command said it has arrested 20 persons for vandalism and theft in Maiduguri.

Commandant of the corps in the state, Abdullahi Ibrahim said the suspects were arrested between October to December 2016.

Ibrahim said three suspects were arrested for diversion of petrol and Kerosene products while eight suspects were apprehended for vandalising PHCN installations.

He said, “Recently, we arrested a suspect who has been stealing diesel from generators that is powering the street lights in the town.

‘’The suspect said he had been doing the business for the about 19 months, admitting that he had made over N4m from the sale of the diesel.

“So far, he is providing us with information and we have gone after his collaborators who allegedly bought the commodities from him.”

He said the corps has intensified surveillance on government infrastructures.

