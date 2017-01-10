The News Blog

NSCDC discovers Boko Haram bomb timers

The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has discovered “Count down Timers” used by Boko Haram terrorists to detonate explosives.

The Commandant of the corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this in Maiduguri on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Abdullahi said the instruments were discovered by men of the Disaster Management Unit of the command at the scene of Sunday’s bomb blast in Kalari area of the state capital.

“The digital timer countdown displayed served the purpose of allowing the planter of bomb or suicide bomber to know the time to explode his Improvised Explosive Device.

“Since we now know what they are using; the security agencies would trace the roots of where these gadgets are coming from.

“To this end, we appeal to people to be vigilant and proactive in their respective environment.

“They should also assist the security agencies with relevant information to nip Boko Haram activities and other crimes in the bud.”

Comments

Tags

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Osinbajo had no plan to visit Delta – Presidency | Adeboye: CAN excited as Buhari fires FRC chief | More stories

Army clears, releases 1250 Boko Haram suspects

Opinion: The North East is recovering but without her girls?

Suicide bombers now ‘knock on doors’ before detonating IEDs – Army

NSCDC discovers Shi’ites faction in Borno

Timeline: How much longer shall we wait before the remaining Chibok girls return home?

Tears, joy, anger, anxiety… | We bring you 1,000 days of the Chibok girls abduction in 15 pictures

We remain resolute in our quest to bring back the remaining Chibok girls – Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.