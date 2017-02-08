Ntertane App Launch At Cruise & Chillz All Star Party

The third edition of Qtaby Cruise & Chillz: Ntertane app Launch took place last weekend and as usual the event was filled with Media Personalities, Celebrities & Business Moguls.

It was a mixture of excitement and surprises as people turned out in large numbers and everyone had fun trying out the new mobile application called Ntertane.

- Advertisement -



Personalities in attendance included Mr. Tosin Onanuga: C.E.O of MobileXcetera, Mr. Deji Ashiru: C.E.O of Bolivia Gas Energy, MD of Dunlop Nigeria, Mr. Aanu Talabi: C.E.O Biotech. Celebrities include: Denrele Edun& Sarah Ofili, Najite Dede, Yaw, DJ Nana, Bunmi Mojekwu, Lolo1, Terry tha Rapman, Tolu of Project Fame, Sheila of Big Brother, Kelly Handsome, Klint Da Drunk, Lambourghini, Media houses like Soundcity TV, Africa Magic, AMC, Planet TV, Pulse TV, Guardian, This Day, The Nation, Sun Newspaper.

The C.E.O of MobileXcetera and Atmosphere; the brains behind Ntertane app, explained the reason why the app is the future for content owners and encouraged artistes to get enlisted to enable them earn a living from their content digitally, while explaining the other features of the app to guest.

The event ended in a party as DJ Nana served the guests with good music, while guest had a lot to eat and drink.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments