Number of air travellers have reduced due to recession – FAAN

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma has lamented the decreasing number of people travelling by air due to the recession in the country.

Dunoma spoke at the 2nd quadrennial national delegates’ conference of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The director who was represented by

Director of Human Resources, FAAN, Hajia Salamatu Eluwa said the industry was facing numerous challenges.

He listed them as increase in the price of aviation fuel and the attendant operational costs; personnel and labour relations issues; and infrastructural and environmental matters.

“The economic recession has affected the traveling public and the demand for air travel has dropped, while the market has also shifted downward. There is the need for new innovative ideas,” he said.

Dunoma said FAAN has been able to promptly pay its staff in spite of the recession.

“We have continued to show commitment to staff career development by releasing the result of the 2016 promotional exercises for junior and senior staff of FAAN, while those of Grade Level 14-16 have been forwarded for ministerial approval,” he said.

