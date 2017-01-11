NUPENG begins 3-day warning strike today

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will commence its three-day warning strike today.

The union is embarking on the strike over the activities of International Oil Companies which includes the sacking of 250 workers by Chevron.

The Chairman, NUPENG, South-West zone, Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo on Tuesday said the Federal Government has refused to intervene after a 21-day ultimatum to resolve the issues.

He said, “We have planned a national three-day warning strike commencing from January 11; it is about the activities of the IOCs, including the divestment by Chevron that affected about 250 workers and the termination of the appointment of 48 contract workers by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company in 2014 without the payment of terminal benefits.

“The issues are still begging for government’s intervention. They inherited them from the past administration, but we have been discussing the issues with the present government. We now said, ‘We can no longer fold our arms and allow our members to be maltreated this way.’ If the government fails to intervene, Nigerians should not blame us for any eventuality that happens thereafter.”

Reuters reported on Tuesday that some oil workers had gone on strike at the Oleh crude oil flow station in Warri.

“The striking workers at the Oleh flow station, besides the struggle for good pay and conditions of service, are also asking for their rights to be unionised,” the Warri Zonal Chairman of NUPENG, Cogent Ojobo said.

Comments