NUPENG shuts down Total depots over sacked workers

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers on Thursday shut down activities in all Total Nig. Ltd. depots nationwide over sack of workers.

South-West Chairman of NUPENG, Tokunbo Korodo in a statement said the company has failed to allow its workers join the union.

Korodo also said the management of Total sacked workers who decided to join the union.

He said, “In view of this, the union has directed all workers in Total downstream to stop work until the management allows workers to unionise and slave labour introduced are cancelled.

“This action should commence immediately.”

Workers reportedly closed down the entrance of Total Blending Plant at Kirikiri, Apapa.

The Zonal Vice-Chairman, South West Chapter of NUPENG, Mr. Rotimi Benjamin, said that the management of Total had summoned the union to a meeting to resolve the issue.

